Aspens Senior Living breaks ground on new 159-unit community in Verdae

Aspens Senior Living marked the end of 2020 by setting the stage for the coming year.

The Texas-based nationwide developer of luxury independent living communities geared toward seniors broke ground in December on a new community here in Greenville.

Situated on 8 acres within the master-planned community of Verdae, at 720 Verdae Blvd., the 159-unit independent living community for those over the age of 55 is set to be completed and ready for residents by the fall of 2022.

Aspens Senior Living Principal Barry Metcalf said the allure of Greenville made it an obvious choice for the new community.

“Our leadership team has watched the rise of the Greenville area and is drawn to the natural beauty of the city, as well as the growth and vision of the Verdae community,” Metcalf said.

The Aspens Verdae is designed to cater to those seeking a maintenance-free, amenity rich lifestyle, Metcalf said. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet, with 9-foot ceilings, crown moldings, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen pantries, walk-in showers with adjustable hand-held wands, granite countertops and full-sized washers and dryers, in addition to private balconies for upper-floor residents and patios for ground-floor residents.

Amenities within the community will include a heated swimming pool, wellness programs, social activities, a movie theatre and concierge services.

With the site providing easy access to recreation areas like Legacy Park, The Preserve at Verdae Golf Club and the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, Metcalf said it checked all the boxes for the ideal setting for a new Aspens community.

“We keep the preferences of future residents top of mind when we evaluate an area, and for us, building in Greenville — rooted in family, community, arts and culture and the outdoors — makes sense,” Metcalf said.

Residents will have the option of additional services like catered meals and housekeeping. Valet trash service and scheduled transportation to nearby areas come standard.

This will be Aspens Senior Living’s second location in the Carolinas and sixth overall. Indianapolis-based Sheil Sexton is serving as general contractor on the project, while North Texas-based Arrive Architecture Group is the project’s architect.