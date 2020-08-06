Bank of America interns focus on workforce skills building

Bank of America has selected student leaders from high schools within the Upstate and Midlands regions to participate in paid summer internship experiences in leadership, civic engagement and workforce skills-building.

Due to COVID-19, the program has been adapted to a virtual format, which allows the students to participate in sessions to learn about the role of nonprofits in advancing community health, how public-private partnerships may advance social change, and a focus on building financial acumen.

The students have also been involved in programming, which leverages Bank of America’s national partnerships and expertise, while working closely with the bank’s leadership and nonprofit partners in Greenville, Columbia, Aiken and Augusta. For example, they have participated in a collaborative, mentoring-focused project working closely with United Way of Greenville County to build out a story bank tool.

“We have been inspired by the opportunity to work with these engaged young leaders this summer through our great partnership with Bank of America,” said United Way of Greenville County president and CEO Meghan Barp. “In addition to their commitment to making a difference in our community, the students’ innovative and thoughtful approach to this project will help us share the United Way story in a new way.”

The Class of 2020 Upstate and Midlands-area Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Rund Abdelnabi of Greenville Technical Charter High School

of Greenville Technical Charter High School Leonardo Bacheschi of Southside High School

of Southside High School Alexis Weathers of A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School

of A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School Ryland Rychener of Chapin High School

of Chapin High School Jada Adams of Ridge View High School

The student leaders are also engaging in conversations focused on social justice, civil rights and how to build a more diverse and inclusive society.

“Now more than ever, as we collectively navigate the challenges we face in our communities, we remain committed to supporting youth and young adults of all backgrounds by connecting them to jobs, skills-building and leadership development,” Stacy Brandon, market president, Bank of America for the Upstate said. “Creating opportunities for our youth to gain skills and build a network is a powerful investment in the future of our community.”

In addition, 300 students from across the country virtually gathered to participate in the Young America Together at Home program, delivered by the Close Up Foundation. This meeting included topics such as finding one’s voice in order to effect change and pressing policy issues including the economy, healthcare, the environment and immigration.