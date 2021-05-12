BASF Corporation to expand Oconee County operations, add jobs

BASF Corporation, an environmental and process catalyst supplier, announced May 12 plans to expand its Oconee County operations at 554 Engelhard Drive in Seneca.

“As we expand our capacity to recycle and refine spent catalysts, BASF Corporation in Seneca is proud to further invest in South Carolina and in the Oconee area,” said BASF Corporation Site Director Elba Lizardi. “We offer among the highest starting pay in the area and we look forward to hiring new members to our BASF team.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2022 and create 50 new jobs.

Individuals interested in joining the BASF Corporation team may apply at basf.com/us/en/careers.html.