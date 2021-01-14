BASF donates $5,000 to aid Project Lifesaver program

BASF’s Converse, South Carolina location has donated $5,000 to aid the Spartanburg County Sherriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver search and rescue program.

“Safety is a top priority for BASF, so supporting a critical program like Project Lifesaver was a natural fit,” said BASF Converse site manager Jerome Kirkland. “We are grateful for the partnership of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and are proud to support their work in our community.”

Project Lifesaver is operated internationally by public safety agencies and designed to provide a timely response to save lives or reduce potential injury for adults and children who may be prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering off due to a cognitive condition.