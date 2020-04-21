BASF pledges $50,000 to help Seneca tornado victims

Chemical company BASF has pledged $50,000 to the City of Seneca Relief Fund, which supports community members affected by the recent tornado damage.

“We are deeply saddened to see the devastation left in the wake of last week’s tornado, but we know that the Seneca community is strong and resilient,” said BASF Seneca site director Tom O’Rourke. “BASF is here to help our neighbors begin the process of rebuilding, and we are committed to supporting the people in our community who were affected by the tornado.”

The funds pledged by BASF to the City of Seneca Relief Fund will directly support tornado relief victims.