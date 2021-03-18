BASF seeking applicants for apprenticeship program in Seneca

BASF is seeking applicants for a new 12-month apprenticeship program at its Seneca facility.

The program is part of the company’s North American Apprenticeship Development Program, which aims to meet future talent needs for a skilled and diverse technician workforce with an emphasis on attracting more females to these roles.

“The apprenticeship program provides opportunities for people in Oconee County and the greater Upstate area to launch and grow meaningful careers,” said Elba Lizardi, site director of BASF’s site in Seneca. “As a woman with a very rewarding career in manufacturing, I hope that this program opens doors for people who are looking for fulfilling careers, especially women who may not have previously considered manufacturing as an option.”

BASF employee, photo provided by BASF

The program in South Carolina pays apprentices a full-time wage to participate in on-the-job training while earning a certificate in process technology from Tri-County Technical College. Participants in the Seneca program will learn how the facility works to recycle specialty chemical catalysts such as old vehicle catalytic convertors.

BASF also offers benefits and covers the cost of tuition, books and fees associated with the certificate program. At the end of the program, apprentices may have the skills and credentials needed to be placed in permanent positions.

“The ideal candidate for our apprenticeship program is one who has a passion to learn and grow with the motivation, dedication and drive to succeed,” BASF’s NAADP project implementation manager Susan Emmerich said. “No manufacturing experience is necessary to be considered for the program, but an innate curiosity to understand the way things work, desire to work collaboratively, and willingness to learn from experienced technicians are the foundation for success.”

BASF is also partnering with the North American Manufacturing Association to host the Expanding Opportunities Through Apprenticeships event at noon on April 8.

Attendees will hear BASF provide additional information on careers in manufacturing, paint a picture of a day in the life at its facility in Seneca, explain what to expect from an apprenticeship and detail how the apprenticeship program can help participants avoid college debt while developing career opportunities.

For more information, to register for the event or apply for the apprenticeship, visit basf.us/apprentice.