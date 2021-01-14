TBA: Better Than Sex dessert restaurant to open in Greenville

Better Than Sex, a dessert restaurant with a provocative name is coming to Greenville.

The restaurant chain offers beer, wine, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and desserts. Signature desserts include the Tongue Bath Truffle, a Belgian chocolate truffle with raspberry sorbet, and the Italian Stallion, which consists of espresso soaked lady fingers, amaretto kissed cream cheese mousse, cinnamon, chocolate whipped cream on top and a chocolate shortbread crust.

Better than Sex has locations in Plano, Texas, Orlando, Key West, Savannah, Nashville and Los Angeles.

More details about the Greenville restaurant are coming soon.