Birds Fly South owner plans European gastropub PERCH in Overbrook Village

Birds Fly South Ale Project is planning a new European gastropub called PERCH, set to open in Overbrook Village.

Birds Fly South owner Shawn Johnson submitted plans to the City of Greenville’s Board of Zoning Appeal for a special exemption to open a “European restaurant and gastropub” that will focus on fast-casual cuisine, beer and a uniquely European vibe.

“The goal of opening PERCH is to provide a family focused, community inspired location that will provide European food in a fast casual experience,” Johnson said in the application. “We will bake fresh breads, and produce our own sausages.”

Johnson said the concept is aimed at mirroring a “small European town” that will attract other businesses to the area.

“Property values will not go down, as we are not a ‘bar,'” Johnson said. “PERCH will add to the urban residential area by providing an inviting space with affordable products that will become a staple for locals.”

Johnson said Greenville’s growth in population and traffic will only strengthen the need for more “pockets” where families can gather outside of the main drag downtown.

“PERCH will help grow the economy of the surrounding neighborhood and only add to the value of Overbrook and the surrounding neighborhoods by providing more options for families and individuals to enjoy in their own area of town,” Johnson said.

A full range of Birds Fly South beers will be on the menu at PERCH, although no beer will be brewed on site.

Johnson said PERCH will only be open five days a week from noon to 9 p.m.

The plans will go before the Board of Zoning Appeals at its August 12 meeting.