BMW breaks ground on new $20 million training center in Spartanburg County

BMW officials featuring Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt broke ground Monday, Feb. 22 for a new $20 million, 67,000 square-foot training center on BMW’s Spartanburg County campus.

The future center is part of BMW’s commitment to invest $200 million over five years into professional training at the facility, according to a release by the carmaker.

“The most important investment for BMW is our people. Our associates are the key to BMW’s

success,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, in the release.

Officials expect the training center to be completed by the summer of 2022. The building will host classrooms for professional development and technical training, an outdoor amphitheater and outdoor meeting and workspace.

The center will be located across from the current Campus Training Center.

“We applaud BMW for their continued investment in our state’s biggest asset – our workforce,”

said Hitt. “Since 1992, BMW has shown their steadfast commitment to not only South Carolina, but to our people as well.”

Pictured (left to right) are Kevin McCraw, department manager, Real Estate Provision; Paul Sinanian, manager of Talent Management and Training; Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing; Bobby Hitt, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce; and Christine Petrasch, vice president of Human Resources. Photo by Fred Rollison/BMW.

The new training center will replace the BMW Training and Development Center on Brockman-McClimon Road, which the company said has been in operation for over 27 years. That center has been used for both technical and professional training.

BMW officials said the center’s classrooms will offer various learning environments including training robots that are also used in the BMW plant. Classrooms will support equipment for teaching robotics, electrical, mechanical, engine and automotive training. The new center will also host BMW Scholars, BMW’s apprenticeship program.

“This new training center will ensure BMW technicians are highly trained and skilled in the latest automotive technologies and are prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Hitt.

“The rapid pace of digitalization, electrification, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving is transforming the automotive industry,” said Flor. “Advancing the skills of our workforce is a priority for BMW. This training center will offer a learning environment that promotes creativity, fosters innovation, and improves technical training skills.”