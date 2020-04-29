Update on April 29, 2020: BMW’s Spartanburg County facility plans to begin manufacturing again next week. “Right now, BMW Plant Spartanburg is scheduled to restart production on May 4,” a spokesman for the company said in an email. The below article was originally published on March 25, 2020.

BMW temporarily shut down its manufacturing facility in Greer from March 29 through at least April 12 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

But that shut down could last even longer.

The company had previously planned to stall production beginning April 3 but will now be moving the shut down date up earlier.

“Shelter in place orders in individual states have disrupted the supply chain sooner than anticipated,” the company said in a statement on March 25. “We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation very closely and adjust our plans as circumstances dictate.

The company employs approximately 11,000 workers in the Upstate.

Spartanburg County now has four confirmed cases of the virus.

In a statement issued on March 20, the company said it would focus on a “flexible approach” moving forward.

“The health and protection of our associates is our top priority,” the statement said. “At the same time, the dynamic development of the [coronavirus] pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. BMW Manufacturing is taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly.”