BMW to shut down production in Spartanburg County

BMW announced on Friday, March 20 that it will temporarily shut down its manufacturing facility in Greer due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a statement, the company said it expected the suspension of production to last a couple of weeks.

“The health and protection of our associates is our top priority,” the statement said. “At the same time, the dynamic development of the [coronavirus] pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. BMW Manufacturing is taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly.”

The Spartanburg County plant will stop production on April 3. BMW said it expects the break to last until April 19.

The company employs approximately 11,000 workers in the Upstate.