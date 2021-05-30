BMW’s Spartanburg president Knudt Flor to retire

BMW’s Spartanburg County facility, the company’s largest production location, will have a new plant leader beginning Sept. 1. when the plant’s president and CEO, Knudt Flor, 61, retires and Robert Engelhorn, 51 — who oversees the company’s Munich plant — takes over leadership responsibilities.

Flor has been in charge of the Spartanburg County plant since Dec. 1, 2016, according to a company press release. BMW released four new vehicles, the BMW X7, X3 M and X4 M, and the BMW X3 xDrive30e, as well as next-generation models for the BMW X3, X4, X5, X5 M, X6, and X6 M during his tenure.

The Greer facility makes the majority of BMW’s X vehicles. In 2020, the plant rolled out more than 360,000 vehicles even with the temporary shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am certain these colleagues will rigorously implement our key future projects – the transformation of electromobility, digitalization and sustainability – and continue our plants’ success stories,” said Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW responsible for Production.

BMW’s Spartanburg plant has produced over 5 million vehicles since it began production in 1994, investing over $11 million in the area, reported the company. The plant employs more than 11,000 people.