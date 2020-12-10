Bon Secours St. Francis breaks ground on new Simpsonville health care facility

Bon Secours St. Francis' new center in Simpsonville
Rendering provided.

Officials from Bon Secours St. Francis in Greenville broke ground on Tuesday, Dec. 8, on property that will be developed into a new 41,450-square-foot health care facility.

The two-story center will sit along Interstate 385 in Simpsonville on Grandview Drive. The facility will house a retail pharmacy, an X-ray and an ultrasound, as well as clinical office space that will house services that include OB/GYN, phlebotomy, orthopedics, primary care, behavioral health and cardiology.

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Bon Secours St. Francis facility
Photo by Alex Cooper

Dr. Marcus Blackson, chief clinical officer at Bon Secours St. Francis, said the new facility will augment Bon Secours’ position in Simpsonville. 

“Short-term, it allows us to continue to expand our practices. Long-term, we honestly hope this is the first phase to multiple phases here,” said Blackstone. He said Bon Secours has 15 acres of land around the new site, so there’s room for additional growth. 

A key aspect of the new facility is the behavioral health practice that will be available. “This goes back 20-plus years ago; we’ve never had a lot of psychiatry support [in the Upstate]. Our goal is to incorporate that back into the outpatient setting,” said Blackstone.

Simpsonville Mayor Paul Shewmaker said the new facility will help improve the quality of life in Simpsonville and will help bring in business and more people to the area.

Inside the new Simpsonville facility
Rendering provided

“It’s very important to have something like Bon Secours St. Francis come to Simpsonville because it adds to the access that our community has to health care. It adds a richness in and makes the texture of our community better,” said Shewmaker

Officials believe construction for the project will be completed by early 2022.

Total
2
Shares
Share 2
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
Total
2
Share
2
0
0
0