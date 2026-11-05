Building on success, growing with purpose with Harper General Contractors

When leadership changes at a well-established construction firm, the goal is a seamless transition. Years of preparation have positioned Harper General Contractors to maintain organizational continuity.

As new president Bryan Royal succeeds David Wise — while simultaneously handing off the Environmental Systems Division to Mike Odom — Harper is building on its legacy while bringing different management styles together around a shared vision.

Royal officially became president and CEO on Oct. 1 following Wise’s transition to board chairman. The transition follows thoughtful groundwork, including the November 2024 announcement of Royal’s new role and the development of a long-range strategic plan for the firm.

Harper’s steady evolution began with its founding by John Harper Sr. as Harper Builders Supply in Williamston, South Carolina in 1950. The company later moved to Greenville under Doug Harper’s leadership, continuing to grow with the Upstate. When Wise became president in 2012, annual revenue was about $80 million. Today, it has reached $579 million, as the company has expanded across multiple market sectors, regions and scopes of work.

Wise credits the company’s development to an exceptional team, a flourishing region and a deliberate approach to expansion. Rather than entering markets simply because their populations are booming, Harper follows clients, partners and teammates to places where it naturally fits and can deliver the same quality of service.

“We have truly lived out the mission of building up our community, our clients and each other,” Wise said.

Royal’s path at Harper reflects that same measured approach, paired with his entrepreneurial spirit. In 2010, he founded the Environmental Systems Division (ESD) to help municipalities support their communities and attract new industries and businesses through improved water and wastewater infrastructure. The division now accounts for over 35% of company revenue. That emphasis on continuity is also shaping the ESD transition.

Mike Odom, who has more than two decades of water and wastewater construction experience, now leads ESD as Royal assumes his new companywide responsibilities. Although Royal admits it’s difficult to “let go,” he does so with great confidence in Odom and the deep bench of leaders supporting him.

Harper now operates five divisions: Commercial, Industrial, Environmental Systems, HarperXS and Electric. Its work spans the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, with services tailored to the needs of individual markets.

“We are thoughtful, methodical and strategic,” Royal said. “We like to say we shoot a bullet before we shoot the cannonball.”

As chairman, Wise will remain involved in client services, mentoring and major projects while allowing Royal operational autonomy. He will give Royal the same trust he received from his predecessor Doug Harper.

“Doug gave me a wide pathway, and I want to do the same for Bryan. I’m excited to see what he’ll do and excited about the company’s future,” Wise said.