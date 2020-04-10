Cherry Bekaert acquires Tax Advantage Group

Cherry Bekaert recently acquired Tax Advantage Group, which will now operate as Tax Advantage Group by Cherry Bekaert.

Since its inception, Tax Advantage Group has worked with the new markets tax credit industry and secured over $1.7 billion in new market tax credit funding. The consulting firm also provides accurate compliance and asset management services through a series of proprietary processes and brings a team of professionals to Cherry Bekaert with more than 50 years of collective experience in new markets tax credit allocation applications, placement and deployment, and compliance and asset management services.

“The addition of Tax Advantage Group aligns with the firm’s strategic growth vision to enhance our value-added specialty tax offerings,” said Cherry Bekaert’s CEO and firm managing partner Michelle L. Thompson. “Tax Advantage Group has a long track record of creating a substantial economic impact and making a difference for those that live and work in communities across the U.S. They will continue this record of success as a part of Cherry Bekaert.”

Tax Advantage Group has facilitated and structured new markets tax credits investments that have created more than 14,500 direct jobs, served more than 489,000 clients through nonprofit investments and helped create over 7.1 million square feet of new and improved commercial and industrial real estate.