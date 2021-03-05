Cherry Orchard Dental Specialists breaks ground on new facility

Cherry Orchard Dental Specialists broke ground Feb. 4 on its new facility at 101 Halton Road in Greenville.

The building will house Dr. Brian Cherry’s existing Cherry Orchard Oral & Implant Surgery and Dr. Lisa Cherry’s new Cherry Orchard Pediatric Dentistry.

“This groundbreaking was more than just the start of a new building,” said Dr. Lisa Cherry. “It’s really the launch of my new pediatric practice, and I couldn’t be more excited. The ultimate driver for creating Cherry Orchard Pediatric Dentistry was to invest in and serve our community through a warm and inviting physical space. We want it to be a comfortable, personal, educational experience for our patients, and to facilitate building long-lasting relationships within our community. Breaking ground on our new building brought that vision to life. It gave it tangibility and permanence.”

Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed in fall 2021.