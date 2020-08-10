The Chocolate Moose to close Aug. 29

The Chocolate Moose announced on their Instagram account on Aug. 10 that they will cease operations on Aug. 29. The owners said the decision to close is due to difficulties in finding a viable business model following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the bakery has been around for over nine years, the three of us [Emily Copp, Anne Marie O’Hara and Elizabeth Gibbs] have had the pleasure of ownership since March 2016,” said the Chocolate Moose in a statement on Instagram. “In that time, we enjoyed real success, and our business experienced amazing growth alongside the city and downtown that we love. But nothing could have prepared us for the impact of this global pandemic. For over five months, we’ve stretched ourselves creatively, physically, and financially, working to find a sustainable business model in a post COVID-19 world.”

The Chocolate Moose will continue to honor any outstanding gift card balances until it closes.

The bakery is located inside of M. Judson Booksellers at 130 S. Main St. in Greenville. For more information, visit thechocolatemoosesc.com or email [email protected].