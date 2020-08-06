Clemson Sports find new home on 92.5 WESC

Clemson University Athletics and JMI Sports, its exclusive multimedia rights holder, have reached a four-year comprehensive broadcast agreement with iHeartMedia Greenville’s 92.5 WESC effective through the 2023-2024 academic year.

“Clemson athletics and iHeart Radio make the perfect match,” said Nicole Metzger, chief revenue officer, Clemson Sports & Campus Marketing, JMI Sports. “iHeart is a leader in radio and digital, and the Clemson Tigers are number one on the field and in the hearts of many. iHeart’s coverage, on the radio in the Greenville market, or online via the iHeart app, will provide a broad listening opportunity for all Clemson fans. No matter where they live or how they listen, Clemson broadcasts will be available to everyone.”

The radio station will feature coverage for all Clemson Tigers Sports including football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. In addition, all Clemson football and men’s basketball games may be heard on 92.5 WESC as well as the iHeartRadio app and wescfm.com, while women’s basketball and baseball games will be available on wescfm.com, supported by the iHeartRadio app.