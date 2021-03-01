Commerce Club of Greenville to close

The Commerce Club of Greenville announced in posts on its website and social media on Monday, March 1, that the venue will be closing its doors for good on Friday, March 19.

“We thank you for many wonderful years and will treasure the memories we’ve made with Members and staff over the years. It has been our privilege and pleasure to serve you,” the posts read.

Over the past 37 years, the Commerce Club has been a proud member of this community. It is with a heavy heart that we… Posted by Commerce Club – Greenville on Monday, March 1, 2021

Membership to the Commerce Club brought access to specialty clubs, events, networking opportunities and cultural programs to meet members’ needs. The venue also offered space for hosting events.

The Commerce Club has been a Greenville business for more than 37 years. With more than 1,000 members, the club sits at the top of the One Liberty Square building in downtown Greenville.