Commerce Club to be acquired by BNG Hospitality Group

The Commerce Club, a private club located in downtown Greenville, will be acquired on March 22 by BNG Hospitality Group, a Dallas-based organization that specializes in club turnaround opportunities.

The venue previously announced it was permanently closing but following the official acquisition, the Commerce Club will only close until April 1 to officially bring the venue and any of its employees who choose to remain on staff under BNG.

“We believe there is a great opportunity to build upon the established legacy of the Commerce Club and we are strongly committed to our club members and serving them at the highest level,” said BNG Hospitality Group founder and president Sean Laney. “BNG has made a strong commitment to operate the club as an extension of members’ homes by providing a quality facility, personalized service, and a wonderful place that they can continue to enjoy, personally and professionally. We look forward to the exciting future of the Commerce Club and are eager to get started.”

While the Commerce Club is changing ownership, it will retain its name and BNG is working with the One Liberty Square building owners to secure a long-term lease for the venue.

In addition, BNG plans to concentrate on the Commerce Club’s board redevelopment, new and improved sales and marketing efforts for membership and private events, expanded programming calendar and enhanced communication channels to better connect and communicate with club members.

BNG currently owns Harbour Club in Charleston, South Carolina, Crescent Club in Memphis, Tennessee, Plaza Club in San Antonio, Texas and Tampa Club in Tampa, Florida.