CommunityWorks and Greenville Chamber host virtual Excellence in Small Business Awards

CommunityWorks and the Greenville Chamber hosted the fifth annual Excellence in Small Business Awards on Oct. 13, virtually.

The event featured emcee Curtis Wilson of ABC Columbia and keynote speaker Joe Erwin, president of Erwin Creates and chairman and lead owner of Greenville Triumph SC.

“We are thankful to join with the Greenville Chamber to celebrate these outstanding small businesses during a uniquely challenging time,” said CommunityWorks CEO Tammie Hoy-Hawkins. “The local businesses and organizations that deserve recognition reach far beyond the six award winners to all of the entrepreneurs and businesses that help our community thrive.”

The award winners are:

Ashley Moore, owner of Fringe Color Studio – Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Cassy Electric LLC – Minority-Owned Business of the Year

Novus Advisors LLC – Eugenia Duke Woman-Owned Business of the Year

Think Up Consulting – Entrepreneurial Success Award

Village Launch – Small Business Champion Award

BRIGHT+CO – My Favorite Upstate Small Business

All awards were selected by an expert panel from a list of nominations except the My Favorite Upstate Small Business category, which was chosen as a people’s choice award through social media.