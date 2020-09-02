CommunityWorks Women’s Business Center to hold grand opening Sept. 3

The United States Small Business Administration will host a grand opening for the CommunityWorks Women’s Business Center, located at 100 W. Antrim Drive in Greenville, on Sept. 3 from 3-5 p.m. While the event is invitation only, the public may watch through the CommunityWorks Facebook page.

During the grand opening event, U.S. SBA Administrator and former U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza and city leaders will speak.

“CommunityWorks is excited to welcome Jovita Carazzana, the SBA Administrator, to officially launch our new Women’s Business Center, which will be led by Ana Parra,” said CommunityWorks CEO Tammie Hoy Hawkins. “The Women’s Business Center aligns with CommunityWork’s overarching mission to support the Upstate and the Greenville community by providing access to equitable lending, investing and coaching with an intentional focus on the needs and opportunities for women and people of color.”

The SBA selected CommunityWorks as one of two organizations in South Carolina to house a Women’s Business Center. The Greenville location opened in July and offers one-on-one business consulting and coaching, virtual workshops and training for women entrepreneurs.

“The number of women-owned businesses continues to grow nationwide and in South Carolina, and the CommunityWorks Women’s Business Center wants to ensure that trend is here to stay,” Women’s Business Center program director Ana Parra said. “The WBC will intentionally focus on the resources and tools necessary to support and empower women entrepreneurs, through advocacy, outreach, networking, coaching and education.”

For more information, visit communityworkscarolina.org/financial-opportunities/womens-business-center.