David Sigmon, Matt Vanvick, moving to Pintail Capital Partners

Pintail Capital Partners recently welcomed Upstate commercial real estate veterans David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick as brokers.

In his new role, Vanvick will focus primarily on office, health care and flex leasing and sales.

Prior to joining Pintail, he worked at Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine for more than six years. During his time there, he closed over $150 million in commercial real estate transactions for his clients.

Vanvick also previously served in the banking industry, where he gained experience in underwriting and executing personal, residential and commercial loans.

He is a graduate of The Citadel, has earned the certified commercial investment member designation, and is a member of the First Citizens Bank Advisory Board.

Sigmon spent 16 years with Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine. In his previous position, he brokered over $300 million of commercial sales and leases.

Sigmon is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Leadership Greenville Class 39. He has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member and Society of Industrial and Office Realtors designations and also serves in leadership roles for the South Carolina chapters of each organization.

Both men left amicably from Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine.