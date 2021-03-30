DC BLOX secures $187 million in long-term financing

DC BLOX, an Atlanta-based provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver infrastructure and connectivity, announced March 29 it has secured $187 million in long-term financing, led by Post Road Group and Bain Capital Credit.

The funds will be used to refinance DC BLOX’s existing credit facilities, add liquidity to the company’s balance sheet and provide additional capital to fund continued investments in existing and new data center capacity.

“This financing would have not been possible without the efforts of our team and represents a significant milestone for the company,” said DC BLOX CEO Jeff Uphues. “The trust and partnership we have developed with the teams at Post Road Group and now with Bain Capital Credit are instrumental to our continued growth plans.”

The company builds new, Tier III-designed, state-of-the-art data centers fully connected by a high-speed, low-latency private network throughout the southeastern United States.

Including these funds, DC BLOX has secured more than $285 million since 2016 to accelerate and execute its growth strategy of bringing modern data centers, infrastructure and connectivity to edge markets.

DC BLOX has Tier III-designed data centers located in Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama and Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company also plans to open a location in Greenville.

