Delta Apparel announces $8 million deal to acquire Autoscale

Delta Apparel Inc., a provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products based in Greenville, announced June 8 it has acquired Dallas-based technology company Autoscale.ai for $8 million.

“Integrating Autoscale’s innovative technology into our portfolio is a critical part of our strategy to drive enterprise value over the long term by providing an automated, scalable, seamless solution for on-demand, decorated apparel – from design to fulfillment,” said Delta Group president Deborah H. Merrill. “The acquisition allows us to take full advantage of the Autoscale technology, which should quickly expand beyond its current capabilities, further transforming the on-demand opportunities in today’s e-commerce market.”

Following the acquisition, Delta plans to launch new applications using Autoscale’s technology to expand the on-demand opportunities for customers using the company’s DTG2Go platform, which is an on-demand, direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry.