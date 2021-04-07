DHL Supply Chain investing $92.7 million in new Cherokee County facility

DHL Supply Chain announced on April 7 it will invest more than $92.7 million to establish operations in Cherokee County and create 249 new jobs.

The company provides customized logistics solutions based on globally standardized warehousing, transportation and integrated services components.

“DHL Supply Chain is excited to once again partner with the state of South Carolina to grow our logistics presence in a very desirable market,” said Carl DeLuca, DHL Supply Chain head of real estate solutions, Americas. “We are a firm believer that our investment in the Palmetto State will further solidify our market leadership position in the supply chain and logistics industry.”

DHL’s new 1.3-million-square-foot warehouse, located at 600 Webber Road in Cowpens, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

To apply for open positions at the company’s Cowpens facility, visit workfordhl.com.