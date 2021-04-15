Diamonds Direct to open Greenville location

Diamonds Direct will open its second South Carolina location at 1113 Woodruff Road in Greenville on April 17.

The company offers a selection of loose and mounted diamonds ranging from less than a carat to more than 10 carats along with engagement ring mountings, wedding bands, pendants, earrings, bracelets, pearls, colored gemstones and fine fashion jewelry.

“We believe this expansion into Greenville is a great opportunity and we are eager to begin serving new clientele that will hopefully turn into long-term, loyal customers,” said Diamonds Direct general manager Igor Zak. “During this past year, we have faced many challenges, but more importantly, we have discovered that there is always a reason to celebrate and cherish the ones you love. Our goal at Diamonds Direct is to always be of service and help our customers celebrate both the little and big moments of life.”

Diamonds Direct’s other South Carolina store is in Charleston.

