Doing well by doing good: A look at social entrepreneurship in the Upstate

Whether by offering at-risk youth a chance to earn money and build a sense of community or leveraging rental income as a way to fund senior service programs, a few of Greenville’s highest-profile nonprofits are emphasizing social entrepreneurship.

“Philanthropy in our country is just not keeping up with the need,” says Andrea Smith, executive director of Senior Action.

Smith leads an agency that has recently expanded its funding sources beyond what’s typical for most nonprofits.

Senior Action — dedicated to working with older adults — has opened a new facility on East North Street in Greenville; it sits in a shopping mall that the nonprofit will use to drive sustainable cash its way by leasing out the other storefronts. Instead of relying solely on foundational grants and donations, Senior Action will be able to bring in money from these leases.

Being a landlord might not sound like something a nonprofit would do but, according to Duke University’s Center for the Advancement of Social Entrepreneurship, it’s a good example of creating value beyond profitability. The center defines social entrepreneurship as “the process of recognizing and resourcefully pursuing opportunities to create social value. Social entrepreneurs are innovative, resourceful and results-oriented. They draw upon the best thinking in both the business and nonprofit worlds to develop strategies that maximize their social impact.”

The bottom line? Social entrepreneurs use a for-profit model to create positive social change.

National examples are everywhere. TOMS gives shoes to those in need when a customer buys a pair. Product Red works with a variety of companies to support the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Local organizations have also found value in social entrepreneurship.

Project HOPE, a Greenville nonprofit that works with those on the autism spectrum, has a project called Printed by Hope that allows clients to earn a wage by making prints — mostly T-shirts, but also mugs and other items. Lisa Lane, co-executive director of Project HOPE, says that to date clients have made more than 12,000 prints.

“We are hoping that it will eventually make a substantial impact on what we do,” Lane says. While Project Hope receives the bulk of its funding from government assistance through Medicaid and Medicare for clients, Lane says the nonprofit still has to come up with almost $2 million each year to meet budget.

Printed by Hope could provide some of that needed cash.

THE BOTTOM LINE?

Social entrepreneurs use a for-profit model to create positive social change.

Bridge City Coffee’s impact model is different from both Senior Action and Project HOPE. Instead of a nonprofit organization, Bridge City is a for-profit company.

Owner Greg Ward says that he wanted to create a high-impact business that creates positive change in the community. He defines his social entrepreneurship model as “using good business practice to generate revenue that is focused on something beneficial for society.”

Bridge City does this in a few different ways. First, Ward ethically sources his coffee from farms in South America and Africa that have been reviewed for the safety and well-being of farmers. Company investments include creating a community center in Rwanda, paying for better infrastructure in Guatemala and reworking a retirement fund for farmers in Colombia.

Locally, Ward hires from nonprofits that work with at-risk youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. “[For] some of the nonprofit partners that was just a large part of their demographic that they work with. So that was important to me to be connected organically,” says Ward.

“I think that when you start getting into social enterprise, it’s so many multiple layers. It really requires people to change the way they think about everything,” Smith says. “We have to think about how a foundation operates, you have to think about how a nonprofit operates, you have to think about how the business world operates.”