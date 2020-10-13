Dove Light Photography opens in downtown Greer

Dove Light Photography recently opened a new studio space at 118 Victoria St. in Greer. The photography business, which is co-owned by Jason and Tara Massey, had previously worked in the field or out an office space where the Masseys would take headshots.

Dove Light Photography’s move to downtown Greer occurred after the COVID-19 pandemic shifted business away from in-person networking and led the Masseys to connect with many local businesses.

“We were hoping to help businesses more than ever with the virtual coverage needed during this COVID season,” said Tara Massey. “When we moved to Greer we found a caring community where we could all work together. When we started working with businesses in Greer Station, we knew we wanted to be a part of the culture, which led us to opening our studio there.”

Dove Light Photography plans to use the space to conduct consultations, shoots, virtual workshops, networking programs and in-person workshops in the future. The business will also have space for photographers and videographers to rent to use as studio space.

The photography studio will also host a grand opening in early November.

For more information, visit dovelightphotography.com.