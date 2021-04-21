E+I Engineering USA Corporation, an electrical switchgear and power distribution systems provider, announced April 16 a plan to invest $13 million to expand operations at its Anderson plant by the third quarter of 2021.

The investment is expected to create 200 new jobs.

“The E+I Engineering team is delighted to be able to announce the creation of 200 new jobs at our U.S. plant in Anderson, South Carolina,” said E+I Engineering managing director Philip O’Doherty. “This investment marks an acceleration in our investment in North America, which is testament to the skilled workforce in the area. Since setting up operations in the U.S. in 2014, we’ve attracted some of the industry’s best talent to help develop our innovative products and services. We see continued strength in our North American business and our hiring plans reflect our commitment to meeting our customers’ demands in the region. This is a competitive industry, and we strive to be ahead of the game by creating high-quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership.”

E+I Engineering, which also has operations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, employs more than 500 people in its Anderson facility at 400 Supreme Industrial Drive.

The company’s expansion will increase its capacity to meet the growing demand by adding modular power solutions to its offerings and providing a complete data center power distribution system.

For more information or to apply, visit the company’s careers webpage.