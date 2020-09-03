El Thrifty is closed permanently

El Thrifty, the Mexican-themed restaurant and outdoor gathering space located just off the Prisma Swamp Rabbit Trail, has closed its doors for good.

The owners made the announcement via social media Monday evening, stating that a dip in sales as a result of COVID-19 was the cause for the closure.

The closure is immediate.

“Due to unprecedented situations that have drastically decreased our sales, we are permanently closing our doors. We thank you for all the support and business over these past years and wish you the best,” the owners said in a statement.

The Mexican eatery opened its doors in 2018.

In the announcement of the closure, the owners gave a direct thanks to “the countless local vendors who we have partnered with and supported throughout the past two years.”