Endeavor to host virtual Collaborators & Cocktails Jan. 28 featuring NPR’s Elise Hu

Greenville coworking space Endeavor’s next Collaborators & Cocktails speaker series event will be held virtually Jan. 28 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and feature an interview with “TED Talks Daily” podcast host and NPR newswoman Elise Hu.

During the event, Hu will discuss where she finds inspiration and how she remains true to her personal goals, brand and priorities, as well as reflect on her varied experiences in journalism.

“Elise is an entrepreneurial journalist and has had a remarkable career, covering stories all over the world and launching new platforms,” said Endeavor founder Joe Erwin. “Not only that, she spent her early days as a reporter in Greenville, working for WYFF. We’re thrilled to have her join us at Endeavor for Collaborators & Cocktails to share her experiences and her innovative ideas. We are both looking forward to a lively, fun, and in all likelihood, somewhat unpredictable, conversation.”

Hu also works as a correspondent at VICE News for its daily newscast “VICE News Tonight” and is a host-at-large for NPR’s “All Things Considered.” She is a panelist on the Korean TV network Arirang’s talk show, “Foreign Correspondents,” sits on the board of Grist magazine and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

She previously worked as a television reporter in Texas, Missouri and South Carolina and joined NPR in 2011. From 2015 to 2018, she served as an international correspondent and NPR’s first Seoul bureau chief, where she covered North and South Korea, Japan, and pursued other stories throughout Asia. In 2018, she returned to the U.S. to produce “Future You with Elise Hu,” a video show discussing the future.

Hu is a graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia’s School of Journalism and her work has earned a duPont-Columbia award, Gannett Foundation Award for Innovation in Watchdog Journalism and National Edward R. Murrow award for best online video.

The event is free to all Endeavor members and $10 for non-members. Registration is required to attend. To register, email [email protected].