EP+Co named agency of record for furniture retailer Havertys

EP+Co, along with media partner Trilia, named as creative and media Agency of Record for furniture retailer Havertys.

With this new partnership, EP+Co will work with Havertys to develop an integrated marketing strategy and help evolve the company’s current brand positioning as it explores media, creative and digital planning efforts.

“We are truly thrilled,” said EP+Co president and chief executive officer Con Williamson. “The entire team went all in on this one because this is a brand we all know. We’ve found ourselves in this really unique spot, where we’re working with these amazing heritage brands, who are just ready for their next evolution. Nothing is broken, they are just ready to unthink things. We feel extremely lucky to be able to play a part in this next big step forward for Havertys. Plus, the entire brand team turned out to just be really good people, so this is definitely a win-win.”