Escape Artist Greenville to add second location at Hampton Station

Escape Artist Greenville announced June 3 it will open a second location this fall at Hampton Station in Greenville.

The owners, Will and Kim Rutherford, started the business in 2015 and plan to bring their mix of immersive sets, advanced technology and live actors to the new Hampton Station location.

“We’re building three new experiences that are bigger, longer and more exciting than our award-winning attractions at the downtown location,” Will Rutherford said. “We’ve spent the past six years creating escape experiences right here in the Upstate and we’ve been listening to what excites our customers the most.”

Escape Artist Greenville’s first location at 209 E. Stone Ave. in Greenville offers seven escape room attractions.

For more information, visit escapeartistgreenville.com.