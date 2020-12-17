Falls Tower in Camperdown is officially completed

The second-tallest building to adorn the skyline of downtown Greenville is finally completed, as Falls Tower in the Camperdown development is ready to open its doors to the public.

The 17-story building, which comes in only slightly below the 22-story Windstream building, consists of seven floors of office space, amounting to 196,092 square feet, 33,231 square feet of retail and restaurant space, one floor of conference space and 18 condominiums that make up the top five stories of the building.

The announcement of the mixed-use building’s completion marks the end of construction on the Camperdown development, spearheaded by Greenville-based developer Centennial American Properties and WCM Global Wealth Management.

“Falls Tower will encourage new business opportunities in the city’s downtown and contribute to Greenville’s vibrant community,” said Ben Barfield, vice president and division manager with Brasfield and Gorrie, the general contracting company that collaborated with architect NELSON (formerly Wakefield Beasley & Associates) on Falls Tower.

Residents of Falls Tower will have access to private garage units at the ground level and an amenity terrace on the ninth floor. A key component of the design of the building is a pedestrian bridge, which connects the plaza to a new stair and elevator that service an existing deck and the new riverscape project.

“The hard work of our employees and trade partners, as well as the partnership of Centennial American Properties, WCM Global Wealth Management and the city of Greenville, made this successful completion possible,” Barfield said.