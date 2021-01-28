Fashion and lifestyle influencer to open boutique on Augusta Road

Jenny Hall, fashion and lifestyle influencer and granddaughter of the late restaurateur Vincent James Perone, has partnered with Greenville native Kent Barber to launch Harringtons, a clothing, accessories and gift boutique for men and women.

Named after Hall’s one-year-old daughter Scout Harrington, the store, which is set to open in May at 6 W. Lewis Plaza in Greenville, is her second boutique venture. She co-founded children’s shop Vann & Liv on Augusta Road with her sisters Stephe Ebert and Kristina Teague and has remained the store’s buyer.

“I am so grateful and excited to realize a lifelong dream and further pursue my passion for encouraging personal style and confidence through the launch of Harringtons,” said Hall. “I have always strongly believed in supporting local businesses, which is now more important than ever, and it is an honor to join Greenville’s amazing network of entrepreneurs and store owners. I believe my boutique will complement the city’s vibrant shopping scene and enhance it by providing a new and different retail experience.”

Once open, Harringtons will offer a mix of price points and styles from emerging designers and established labels such as Sanctuary, Generation Love, Verb by Pallavi Singhee, Hemant and Nandita, Rhone, Greyson, Holderness and Bourne, Rails and Criquet as well as offer a variety of items including loungewear, workwear and dresses.

Shoppers will have access to complimentary sparkling water, coffee drinks and champagne. In addition, the boutique will feature a bourbon bar with daily tastings.

Harringtions will also offer online shopping and curbside pickup as well as personalized, virtual shopping experiences and private shopping appointments and events.

For more information, visit shopharringtons.com and follow @shopharringtons and @jennyphall on Instagram.