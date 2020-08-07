Fatty’s Pizza coming to Woodruff Road

Tony King, founder of the Tony’s Pizza & Subs chain across the Upstate and a co-owner of Tipsy Taco, is bringing a new concept pizza restaurant to Woodruff Road.

Fatty’s Pizza is expected to open Oct. 2020 at 1941 Woodruff Rd., Suite E, Greenville. Fatty’s will be an upscale pizza restaurant with a rustic feel and an open atmosphere where families and kids can see the pizza as it’s being made. It will bring classic pizzas and quality ingredients salads to the Woodruff Rd, Five Forks and Mauldin area.

King decided he wanted to “create a brand to elevate the ever-growing industry.” “With Greenville already being super “foodie” driven, Fatty’s will be a brand that people will flock to for fun, family atmosphere, and of course a place to get a great pizza with impeccable service,” he said in a statement.

In addition to pizza, the salads will be “less focused on leafy greens and more about the quality ingredients that make up the flavor of the salad.” Be prepared for lots of filet mignon, grilled chicken, fried chicken, fresh seared tuna, salmon, and more.