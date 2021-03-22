First Quality to expand Anderson County operations

First Quality Tissue, a manufacturer of paper towel and tissue products, announced March 18 it will expand its Anderson County operations.

The company will install one of its TAD paper machines at this campus, which may add an estimated annual capacity of 70,000 tons when the machine is expected to start up in the third quarter of 2022.

“First Quality remains committed to the ultra-premium category, and we are focused, particularly during these challenging times, on providing our customers and consumers with the quality bath tissue and towel products they need and desire,” said Kelly L. Wolff of First Quality. “Adding additional state-of-the-art manufacturing capacity will enable First Quality to meet the growing demands of our customers in a timely and efficient manner. We want to express our sincerest appreciation to the entire Anderson County community, and especially the economic development team, for their continued support and partnership which has made this expansion possible.”

The company will also add 350,000 square feet to its facility at 441 Masters Blvd. in Anderson and plans to create 60 new jobs.

First Quality Tissue’s Anderson campus currently employs 885 people.