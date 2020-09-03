Fluor sells AMECO equipment business in Jamaica

Fluor Corporation recently sold substantially all of AMECO Caribbean Inc.’s assets to Stewart’s Automotive Group in Jamaica for $22 million. Following the sale, the new company will operate as JAMECO Equipment Company Limited.

Fluor first announced plans in September 2019 to fully divest its AMECO construction rental company.

“JAMECO Equipment Company Limited looks forward to continuing the fine tradition of premier fleet management service to which AMECO customers have become accustomed, to be complemented by the owner’s transport industry experience,” said Jackie Stewart Lechler of JAMECO Equipment Company in a statement.

AMECO, which provides customers with fleet and equipment management solutions, has been in Jamaica since 2001 and is headquartered in Greenville.