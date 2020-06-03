Food Lion to buy 16 BI-LO stores in the Upstate

Food Lion on Wednesday, June 3 announced it was buying 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarket stores in the Carolinas and Georgia, including 16 stores in the Upstate, in what is the largest acquisition in Food Lion’s history, according to a release.
Food Lion is planning to hire 4,650 associates across the 62 new stores. In addition,, it plans to transition a distribution center in Mauldin to Ahold Delhaize USA Distribution LLC to support Food Lion’s network of stores.
“We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said in a statement.
The purchase is expected to close next year; in the interim, the stores will remain open as BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction is complete. Food Lion plans to operate all the stores under the Food Lion banner.
With more than 1,000 stores across its 10-state footprint, including over 116 in South Carolina, Food Lion is known as a “neighborhood grocery retailer customers can rely upon to provide fresh, quality food at affordable prices,” the release stated.
The BI-LO locations affected are:
- 2901 S. Main St., Anderson
- 1103 N. Main St., Fountain Inn
- 6 K Mart Plaza, Greenville
- 15 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville
- 101 Verdae Blvd. Ste. 1200, Greenville
- 2010 Montague Ave. Ext., Greenwood
- 1365 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer
- 2460 Hudson Road, Greer
- 500 E. Greer St., Honea Path
- 11153 Asheville Hwy. Inman
- 330 Lebby St., Pelzer
- 7709 Highway 76, Pendleton
- 191 Bilo Plaza, Seneca
- 2607 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville
- 699 Fairview Road, Simpsonville
- 2401 Reidville Road, Spartanburg
Zoom out on the map below to see all 16 Upstate locations listed above