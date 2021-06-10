From ping-pong to gourmet coffee and tea, these Greenville co-working spaces have a bit of everything

Across the Upstate, there’s a new type of working environment springing up, one that eschews the old office model for a new, more communal approach. These new spots are called “co-working spaces,” or arrangements where workers from different companies share an office space. It might sound a little unorthodox but there are some advantages to the co-working space plan. It allows companies to save money and increase convenience through the use of common infrastructures, equipment, utilities, and even receptionist and custodial services.

It is also a good fit for independent contractors or telecommuting work teams that need flexibility and don’t need wasted space because some of their employees are working from home.

Here’s a look at some of the co-working spaces that Greenville has to offer. They typically have everything from fully-furnished offices to single desks, depending on what you need.

VentureX, 141 Traction St.

Amenities: Premium furniture, meeting rooms, café and lounge, 24/7 keycard access, onsite staff

Price: $99-$600/month

Did You Know? Don’t worry about bringing in a thermos of coffee; VentureX offers free gourmet coffee and tea.

Endeavor, 1 N. Main St. (4th floor)

Amenities: Meeting rooms, office equipment (printers, copiers, scanners, fax machines), plus a gym and showers.

Price: $125-$450/month

Did You Know? Endeavor offers day passes for $25, for those who need office space for brief periods of time on their own schedule.

OpenWorks, 101 N. Main St., Ste. 302 (3rd Floor)

Amenities: Kitchen access, flexible meeting space.

Price: $100/month (part-time), $185/month (full-time)

Did You Know? OpenWorks encourages all tenants to get involved with their co-tenants’ projects and truly be a community of co-workers.

Comradery CoWork, 25 Delano Drive, Unit A

Amenities; 24/7 access, boardrooms, cleaning services, onsite parking.

Price: $199-$400/month

Did You Know? Comradery CoWork is located near the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Atlas Local, 25 Draper St.

Amenities: Open seating at tables, couches, and bar tops; shared fridge, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher; free beverages from Methodical Coffee and Mountain Goat.

Price: $150-$750/month

Did You Know? Atlas Local has a game room with billiards, shuffleboard, and ping-pong.

COMING SOON:

Spaces At Camperdown, 319 S. Main St.

This 28,900-square-foot co-working space, opening this August, will occupy the first two floors of Falls Tower Camperdown.

Amenities: WiFi, community events, barista coffee, and reception and mail-handling services.

Did You Know? Spaces At Camperdown is owned by International Workplace Group, an Amsterdam-based company. This is their first-ever South Carolina location.