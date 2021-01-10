FUEL selects Furman University’s Bridges to a Brighter Future as its first quarter grant recipient

Greenville-based marketing agency FUEL has selected Furman University’s Bridges to a Brighter Future community outreach program as the first quarter recipient of its FUEL for Good 2021 Quarterly Grant program.

As a grant recipient, Bridges will receive $10,000 worth of pro bono marketing services from FUEL to promote its program and develop a strategy that may enable and empower its participating Greenville County high school and college students to engage with older generations and share their experiences with discrimination, poverty, racism and other issues.

“Our team is excited to work with Bridges for a Brighter Future and support their efforts to inspire intergenerational dialogue and social change,” said FUEL SVP and COO Meredith Kinsey. “The Bridges program, as well as its students, have a great story to tell, and we look forward to creating a strategy that will enable their voices to be heard throughout the community.”

For more information about the FUEL for Good grant program, visit fuelforbrands.com/grant.