FUEL to relocate from downtown to new workplace at Legacy Square at Verdae

FUEL, a marketing agency in Greenville, announced June 22 it is relocating from its downtown location to the Sumerel building at Legacy Square at Verdae, 325 Rocky Slope Road, Suite 303.

The move comes after the business surveyed its employees throughout the pandemic to understand the opportunities and challenges the team faced and their preferences going forward.

“Like so many companies, we learned during the pandemic that we can provide an optimal balance of efficient, effective, exceptional work and a healthy life with reduced stress and greater flexibility for our team,” said FUEL founder and CEO Warren Griffith. “A large office space no longer made the most sense for us or our employees nor was it required to preserve the special culture that makes FUEL a unique place to work. Next up is a new workplace that better fits our post-pandemic work preferences and our ability to deliver for our clients, and we are all very excited about this move.”

The relocation continues the trend of Greenville businesses seeking less space as employees ask for a more virtual work environment.

Fuel’s new, 3,000-square-foot location will be upfitted to fit its in-person and remote work needs.

Once the upfit is complete, the space will have an open floor plan and design features that will provide private work areas and collaborative meeting spaces.

FUEL’s new location will also feature:

Exposed ceilings

Natural light

Modern décor

State-of-the-art technology

The space is expected to be completed by early fall.