Furman to present WLI virtually, partners with UCB and SCBIO

Furman University has partnered with United Community Bank and SCBIO for this year’s Women’s Leadership Institute, which will be presented virtually.

The seven-week leadership development program will consist of live, virtual sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning April 15 and ending June 1.

“The Women’s Leadership Institute has a long history of helping women succeed in their chosen careers and in life,” said Furman University president Elizabeth Davis. “We are excited to have two cornerstone organizations join us this year to help extend our leadership training and advance equality, equity and diversity in the workplace.”

The WLI program brings participants from many industries and every corner of the Palmetto State and beyond. It is led by Furman faculty and expert facilitators from civic and corporate organizations who cover core competencies from team leadership and design thinking to negotiating and developing networks.

Since its inception in 1998, Furman’s WLI has helped more than 600 women from diverse sectors develop their leadership skills that are essential to advancing within their organizations.

Registration for the program is open and the cost to participate is $1,499 per person.

For more information, visit furman.edu/corporate-professional-development/womens-leadership-institute/2021-womens-leadership-institute.