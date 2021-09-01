Tomorrow night: Innovation & Entrepreneurship Night at Fluor Field

Furman University’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship has partnered with the city of Greenville and the Greenville Drive to debut its Innovation & Entrepreneurship Night on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Fluor Field — 945 S. Main St., Greenville.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of Greenville’s newest and upcoming startup founders and see interactive concourse exhibits from innovation and entrepreneurship companies/organizations including:

Village Launch

SCRA

NEXT

Upstate Warrior Solution

SCBIO

Summit Elementary

Furman University

Admission is $10 per person and the first 200 attendees through the gates receive an “Entrepreneur” t-shirt.

To purchase tickets, click here.