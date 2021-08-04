GADC: MECART Inc.’s new $2M factory to bring 50 jobs to Greenville

The Greenville Area Development Corporation, a nonprofit that works to promote and enhance Greenville County’s economic growth and development, announced Aug. 4 MECART Inc. will invest $2 million to establish operations at 208 Old Fork Shoals Road in Greenville and bring about 50 new jobs.

The Canadian business designs, engineers, manufactures and installs modular buildings for industrial applications.

“We are very excited to call Greenville, South Carolina home now,” said MECART Inc. vice president of U.S. operations Charles Lipeles. “Our new factory will allow us to meet rapidly growing customer demand with our high-quality modular system for cleanrooms and industrial enclosures. This facility, staffed with great people from South Carolina, is a key element to help us achieve our strategic vision.”

The new facility is expected to be operational by late summer 2021.

For more information on open positions, visit mecart.com/careers.