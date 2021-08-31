Connect America brings $1M investment, new jobs to Fountain Inn

Connect America will invest $1 million and bring 71 jobs to Fountain Inn, Greenville Area Development Corporation announced Aug. 31.

The digital health and connected care solutions provider is the parent company of Medical Alert and has produced products such as LifeLine, a personal emergency response system that instantly connects users with a response coordinator who assesses the situation and sends assistance.

“The Connect America family of companies and the LifeLine division are very excited to consolidate fulfillment operations from disparate parts of the U.S. into our new Fountain Inn facility,” said Connect America-LifeLine COO John Brady. “The opportunity to work with the Greenville Area Development Corporation and the readySC team to quickly hire and train a new staff was one of the determining factors in our choice to pick the Upstate area to move to. We look forward to building on our lifesaving mission through the expansion of our business in this new facility.”

The 25,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to be operational in late 2021, will be used to increase the company’s operating and shipping capabilities.

