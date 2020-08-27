Gather GVL lawsuits go into mediation

A Greenville County circuit court judge has ordered Gather GVL and its tenants to go into mediation until an agreement can be reached, according to court documents filed on Aug. 19.

Gather GVL, the popular food hall in the West End of downtown Greenville by Fluor Field, filed the lawsuits against six of its tenants in June. The tenants include Cocobowlz, Saki Saki Hibachi and Poke Bowls, Prost!, Rocky Moo, Sweet Sippin and West End Coffee Bar.

The suits stem from ongoing disputes over how much free rent each tenant is entitled. Due to delays in opening the food hall, tenants were offered provisions including free rent credits, although the extent of those credits is now up for debate.

COVID-19 shutdowns further exacerbated confusion, as lease requirements mandated the tenants operate on a full-time basis. Some tenants limited hours in response to the pandemic.

Judge Alex Kinlaw on Aug. 19 ruled the dispute should be moved to mediation “in the equitable interest of all parties,” according to court documents.

After mediation, which is typically conducted by a court-approved third party, the mediator will submit a report to the court. Depending upon whether an agreement was reached, the parties may come to a settlement or continue with further legal action if at an impasse.