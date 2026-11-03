GE Vernova Foundation launches Engineers of Change program in Greenville

Thousands of Greenville area middle and high school students will soon get firsthand experience in the world of engineering thanks to a three-year, $4.5 million initiative launched by the GE Vernova Foundation.

The Engineers of Change program aims to reach 6,000 students in Greenville and Staffordshire, United Kingdom — communities anchored by GE Vernova production and innovation operations.

Plans for the program were announced in April and formally unveiled Nov. 2 during a ceremony in GE Vernova’s Advanced Manufacturing Works facility on the company’s sprawling 400-acre Greenville campus.

The program aims to ignite the imagination and interest of students starting in middle school and expand that interest through high school. It will do this through two components:

Engineering Spark — engineers from GE Vernova and Clemson University will work directly in the classrooms of students aged 13-14 through engaging demonstrations and hands-on activities

Engineering Catalyst — an immersive, two-year program to prepare students aged 15-18 for university-level engineering education

The program aims to reach 3,000 students across the Greenville region over the next three years.

“Engineering must be tangible, relevant and inspiring,” said John Intile, GE Vernova’s vice president of engineering for the company’s gas power business. “By connecting our GE Vernova experts from the beginning with these students, we are turning abstract concepts into real world solutions.”

With funding from the GE Vernova Foundation, Clemson University’s Programs for Educational Enrichment and Retention (PEER) will implement the Engineers of Change program within the university’s College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences. Technical assistance with implementation is being provided by FHI 360, a North Carolina-based, global human development consulting nonprofit.