German SAP Consultancy abatUS announces 35 new jobs in Greenville County

German SAP Consultancy abatUS announced it will invest $10 million to establish new operations in Greenville County to serve its Southeastern markets. This new investment is expected to create 35 new jobs.

abatUS, a subsidiary of Bremen, Germany-based abat AG and sister company of Adah International, works with European companies that have a United States subsidiary or need to establish one. The company offers consulting and development assistance for logistics and automotive, process optimization with SAP solutions and application management services by hiring and developing teams of international experts to help plan, implement and maintain SAP ERP systems.

“After much deliberation, we chose Greenville over other locations due to its proximity to customers and its commitment to developing talent,” said abatAdah Group President and CEO Kirk Atkinson. “The reception and support we have received from the Greenville Area Development Corporation was unparalleled.”

abatUS currently has 40 employees in the United States and is located at 1 North Main St. in Greenville. They support regional customers including Daimler, BLG Logistics, Swiss Krono and BMW, but also provide expertise to new relationships seeking expert assistance in SAP and industrial optimization.

“We are looking forward to expanding our business relations with known and new customers and becoming the preferred consulting company in the Upstate that IT professionals will want to be part of, while contributing to the regional economy,” said senior consultant of abatUS Itha Venter.

Feature photo by Irina Rice